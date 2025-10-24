Modi, Shah To Address Multiple Rallies In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will hold rallies across key districts, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav also campaigns actively.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Bihar elections 2025, Modi rallies Bihar, Amit Shah Bihar campaign, Tejashwi Yadav rallies
The Prime Minister will speak at two rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in similar programmes in Siwan and Buxar. Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Modi and Shah will address rallies in multiple Bihar districts ahead of November assembly polls.

  • Tejashwi Yadav will campaign with three rallies, ending in Samastipur, as Mahagathbandhan CM candidate.

  • Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to address separate public rallies in different parts of poll-bound Bihar on Friday.

The Prime Minister will speak at two rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in similar programmes in Siwan and Buxar. Before his rally in Samastipur, Modi is expected to visit Karpurigram, the birthplace of the late Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist leader, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna last year by the NDA government, PTI reported.

PM Modi - File Image
Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

BY Outlook News Desk

“Four mega public rallies, which will be addressed by the PM and Shah in different parts of the state on Friday, will energise the BJP. The party is fully prepared for the assembly polls,” Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar told PTI.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly is set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled for November 14.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi In Voter Adhikar Rally In Bihar

BY Outlook News Desk

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named the chief ministerial candidate of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for the assembly elections, will also campaign on Friday, holding three back-to-back rallies, with the final one in Samastipur in north Bihar, PTI reported.

BJP national president JP Nadda addressed rallies on Thursday in Aurangabad and Vaishali districts, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held at least four meetings across the state in ongoing poll campaigning.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
