Modi, Shah To Address Multiple Rallies In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to address separate public rallies in different parts of poll-bound Bihar on Friday.
The Prime Minister will speak at two rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai districts, while Shah will participate in similar programmes in Siwan and Buxar. Before his rally in Samastipur, Modi is expected to visit Karpurigram, the birthplace of the late Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar Chief Minister and socialist leader, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna last year by the NDA government, PTI reported.
“Four mega public rallies, which will be addressed by the PM and Shah in different parts of the state on Friday, will energise the BJP. The party is fully prepared for the assembly polls,” Bihar BJP spokesperson Niraj Kumar told PTI.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly is set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled for November 14.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been named the chief ministerial candidate of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ for the assembly elections, will also campaign on Friday, holding three back-to-back rallies, with the final one in Samastipur in north Bihar, PTI reported.
BJP national president JP Nadda addressed rallies on Thursday in Aurangabad and Vaishali districts, while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held at least four meetings across the state in ongoing poll campaigning.
