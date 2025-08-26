Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi In Voter Adhikar Rally In Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday joined her brother Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Supaul. The yatra resumed on Tuesday after a day’s break with leaders like Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other representatives of the INDIA bloc among the participants.
Addressing a press conference in Araria on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful. "The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly... we are both ideologically and politically aligned... mutually respecting each other, and the results would be fruitful," Rahul Gandhi said.
Gandhi also lodged an attack on the central government over the special intensive revision in Bihar claiming it to be "an institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP".
The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar and Purnea districts. Further, it will pass through Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts.
