Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi In Voter Adhikar Rally In Bihar

Addressing a press conference in Araria on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful. "The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly... we are both ideologically and politically aligned... mutually respecting each other, and the results would be fruitful," Rahul Gandhi said.