Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi In Voter Adhikar Rally In Bihar

The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 before covering over 1,300 km across the state.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi In Voter Adhikar Rally In Bihar
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday joined her brother Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

  • Addressing a press conference in Araria on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly.

  • The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Supaul. The yatra resumed on Tuesday after a day’s break with leaders like Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other representatives of the INDIA bloc among the participants. 

Addressing a press conference in Araria on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi asserted that all the INDIA bloc constituents in Bihar were working unitedly for the upcoming assembly polls and that the results will be fruitful. "The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly... we are both ideologically and politically aligned... mutually respecting each other, and the results would be fruitful," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi also lodged an attack on the central government over the special intensive revision in Bihar claiming it to be "an institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP". 

The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar and Purnea districts. Further, it will pass through Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts. 

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  4. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  5. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Opponent

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Victory Over 19-Year-Old Opponent

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win