CEC Accuses 'Some Parties' Of 'Spreading Misinformation' On SIR

CEC Gyanesh Kumar dismissed opposition’s “vote-chori” claims in Bihar, calling them baseless and politically motivated.
He stressed that the Special Intensive Revision of rolls is a legal, transparent process carried out before every election.
Kumar urged parties to file claims and objections within the given time, insisting the EC treats all parties equally.
Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday called the concerns raised by the opposition regarding the election process and electoral rolls “a political statement”.
Chief of Election Commission Gynaesh Kumar stated on Sunday that the INDIA bloc parties launched a "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in poll-bound Bihar against alleged "vote-chori" and that it is a matter of grave concern that some parties are spreading false information about the electoral roll revision and "firing from the Election Commission's shoulder."
Speaking at a press conference, the CEC denied the claims of "vote theft" and double voting as unfounded and stated that all parties involved are attempting to ensure that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is implemented in a transparent way.
As the opposition questioned the timeliness of Bihar's electoral register revision, Kumar emphasised that the EC is legally required to amend the voter list before the election and dismissed the notion that SIR was completed in a hurry.
Kumar said, “Under the Indian Constitution, every Indian citizen who has reached the age of 18 years should vote.”
“For ECI, neither anyone is the Opposition nor the ruling party. There is no discrimination between parties; all are the same,” the CEC said.
Regarding the involvement of political parties in the SIR, he said, “For the last 2 decades, all political parties have been demanding corrections in the Electoral Rolls. And to address this, the ECI has begun the Special Intensive Revision of Voter Rolls.”
"It is a matter of grave concern that some parties and their leaders are spreading misinformation on SIR in Bihar… some political parties are firing from the Election Commission’s shoulder. The EC exhorts all political parties to file claims and objections on draft electoral rolls in Bihar … 15 days are still remaining.
"Doors of the Election Commission are open to everyone, and booth-level officers and agents are working together in a transparent manner,” he said.
According to Kumar, the EC cannot treat political parties differently, and the opposition and ruling parties are on an equal footing with the electoral commission.
"If election petitions are not filed within 45 days but accusations of vote chori are made, it is an insult to the Indian Constitution," he stated.
Regarding correcting entries in the draft roll, the CEC said, “The ECI has been and will stand with voters of all communities. Form 6 is for claims for inclusion, Form 7 for challenging names and Form 8 for correction in entries in Draft Rolls.”
“When the 45-day period of filing challenges is over, then why are they casting doubts over elections. What is the motive behind this?” Mr. Kumar said.
Kumar emphasised that neither the Election Commission nor the electorate are afraid of "baseless allegations" of double voting and "vote chori," and that the commission would continue to stand behind voters of all backgrounds without caring about the politics of some.
“More than one crore employees are engaged in the election exercise. Can 'vote chori' happen in such a transparent process?” he questioned.
The remarks were made as the opposition intensified its attacks on the Bihar poll roll revision and the "vote chori" accusations made by Congress.
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, claimed on Sunday that the entire nation is now aware that the Election Commission is "stealing" elections in coordination with the BJP. He also said that the INDIA bloc will not allow them to succeed in their "conspiracy" to use SIR to add and remove voters to steal the Bihar Assembly elections.
He was speaking to a crowd in Sasaram at the start of his 1,300-kilometre "Voter Adhikar Yatra," which will pass through more than 20 districts in Bihar.
According to the CEC, numerous parties' concerns and voter mobility within the nation made the most recent SIR essential.
“Knowingly, unknowingly, some people ended up having multiple voter cards due to migration and other issues.... It is a myth that SIR has been carried out in haste. It is EC’s legal duty to correct voter lists before every election,” he said.