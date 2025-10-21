Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

Modi will also visit Karpoori Gram to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur before addressing his first rally.

  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his Bihar assembly election campaign on October 24 with rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai.

  2. Additional rallies are planned in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on October 30, with more events scheduled in early November.

Jaiswal added that the Prime Minister will return to the poll-bound state on October 30 to address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, the headquarters of Saran district.

"The PM's rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course," he said.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases, with 121 seats voting on November 6 and the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and others during the launch of the Ati Pichhra Nyay Sankalp at Hotel Chanakya on September 24, 2025 in Patna, India. The document, a 10-point manifesto, was released by the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Grand Alliance Launches Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp In Patna - | imago |
Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

BY Md Asghar Khan

Bihar Polls, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE| - null
RJD Fields 143 Candidates for Bihar Polls, Five to Face INDIA Bloc Allies

BY Outlook News Desk

