Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his Bihar assembly election campaign on October 24 with rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai.
Additional rallies are planned in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on October 30, with more events scheduled in early November.
Jaiswal added that the Prime Minister will return to the poll-bound state on October 30 to address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, the headquarters of Saran district.
"The PM's rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course," he said.
The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases, with 121 seats voting on November 6 and the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11.
Jaiswal added that the Prime Minister will return to the poll-bound state on October 30 to address rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, the headquarters of Saran district.
"The PM's rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course," he said.
The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases, with 121 seats voting on November 6 and the remaining 122 constituencies on November 11.