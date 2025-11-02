Rahul Gandhi Jumps Into Begusarai Pond In Poll Outreach

Gandhi renews attack on the Prime Minister, alleging staged events and “vote-for-dramas” during Chhath Puja in Delhi
Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday jumped into a village pond in Begusarai, joining local fishermen in a traditional hand-and-net fish-catching ritual. The visit forms part of his Bihar tour ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.
VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, projected as the Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief ministerial face, and Congress MP Kanhaiya Kumar were among those present, along with other alliance leaders and supporters.
Addressing a rally after this in Bihar’s Beguserai, Gandhi emphasised the need to support fishermen through better infrastructure, access to markets, and protection from seasonal floods. Mukesh Sahani, a prominent leader of the Mallah community, highlighted the importance of such direct engagement in understanding ground realities.
The event came soon after Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi “dances for votes”. Reiterating his comment, he said the PM “can do anything for votes — tell him to do yoga, he will do a few asanas”.
A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi, campaigning in Darbhanga, had said that the BJP staged a "drama" and built a separate pond for PM Modi to take a dip in during Chhath Puja in Delhi.
“PM Modi said that he will bathe in the Yamuna for Chhath,” Gandhi claimed. “The Yamuna has dirty water. If someone drank it, they would either get sick or die. But Modi staged a drama. He built a small pond there. They will show you anything for elections. A pipe is installed from behind. Clean water is poured into it. The problem arose that someone took a photo of the pipe.”