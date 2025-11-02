Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi Jumps into Begusarai Pond; Netizens Hooked

On November 2, 2025, amid heavy campaigning, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi found time to take part in a traditional hand-and-net fish-catching ritual in Begusarai pond. And the internet swarmed in with messages of mockery and support.
"Always a fish out of water. Land, or water." said user named PH @OnionRyot, while Varooon (@NambiarTweets) wrote: "Deleted scenes from Modi's life."
Some netizens were supportive. "Rahul Gandhi has set a new task benchmark for Narendra Modi in Bihar," posted The Knowledge on X.
Others taunted Gandhi for the act, saying that the LoP was, just a few days ago, mocking Modi for "doing anything for votes."
"So Bihar Ponds are clean.....even LoP is jumping in that water.... Kudos to Nitish Kumar," wrote RJ (@im_jrish)
One netizen took a jab at the artificial lake created for PM Modi's Chhath Puja rituals in Delhi. "मिनरल वॉटर vs तालाब का पानी" (Mineral Water vs Pond Water), wrote Mehul Maru (@MehulMaroo)
CP Bhai Yadav (@cpbhai_) shared a morphed image of PM Modi holding an alligator, saying: No one can compete with the Sahib.
VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, projected as the Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief ministerial face, and Congress MP Kanhaiya Kumar were among those present, along with other alliance leaders and supporters.
Gandhi was accompanied by Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar who is native to Begusarai. Kumar also jumped into the water and helped pull out the net full of fish.
The Bihar assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.