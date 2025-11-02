They Only Think Of Family: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Takes Jab At RJD, Yadavs

At an election rally in Begusarai, the Bihar Chief Minister accused the Yadavs of focusing on family interests and highlighted his government’s progress in jobs, infrastructure, and women’s welfare.

Nitish Kumar Bihar, Bihar elections 2025, RJD family politics
Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nitish Kumar accused RJD leaders of promoting ‘family politics’ over public welfare.

  • He said his government created 10 lakh jobs and improved power, water, and healthcare access.

  • Kumar cited World Bank-backed women’s livelihood projects and Union budget support for Bihar’s growth.

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar launched a scathing attack on his political rivals the Yadavs, RJD's headliners, for their ‘family’ politics.

“They have done everything for his wife, son and family, have they ever done anything for women of Bihar and youth?”

As Bihar heads into the first phase of polling on November 6, all major political parties are holding big rallies across the state today in a final push to woo voters. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, took stage at an election campaign gathering of NDA’s candidate Surendra Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party candidate from Sahebpur Kamal. 

During his speech, the Bihar CM also highlighted some of his government's key achievements. Kumar stated that his government has provided 10 lakh jobs to the youth and installed solar plants across the state. Emphasising progress in healthcare, he pointed to the creation of 84 rural health centres (Gramin Swasth Kendras) in Begusarai.

Kumar also highlighted that Bihar had secured a World Bank loan to strengthen women’s livelihoods through the Jeevika Didi programme. Kumar specifically pointed out that the Union government allocated a special package to Bihar in the 2024 budget, and that his administration has ensured electricity, tap water connections, and toilets for every household.

Emphasising improved law and order, electricity, roads, education, and healthcare, Kumar claimed that under the current government, Bihar has moved from fear and neglect to peace and progress. Kumar asserted that work has been done for all— Upper castes, Dalits, Mahadalits, Muslims, and backward communities. 

