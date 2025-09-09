A

First, people in Bihar have a deep natural interest in politics...if you take away their name from the voter list, they feel you are robbing them of citizenship and freedom.

To answer the second question, the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party, in power in alliance in Bihar] thought the SIR would polarise people along Hindu-Muslim lines. But they got stuck in Bihar, along with the Election Commission, because you cannot reduce this issue to Hindu versus Muslim. Every caste and community is affected by deletions [of names from the voter list]. In the 65 lakh deleted names are all sections of society: Hindus, Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis and the backward classes.