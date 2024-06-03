National

Outlook Talks: Prof. Tanvir Aeijaz on Muslims in Indian Politics

'Outlook Talks’ in conversation with Tanvir Aeijaz, Professor, Department of Political Science from Delhi University discussing Muslim representation in Indian politics. The conversation addresses historical underrepresentation, the impact of socio-economic backwardness, Islamophobia, and the strategic use of religious polarisation in elections. The dialogue highlights the political challenges and systemic issues faced by the Muslim community.

