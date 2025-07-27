WATCH | From Pakistan to Delhi: A Decade Later, Still Asking If Not Here, Then Where?

Since 2013, over 1,100 Hindu refugees from Pakistan have built their lives near Majnu Ka Tila. What began as makeshift jhuggi-jhopdhis have become self-made pakka homes. They pay high electricity bills, send their children to local government schools, and nearly 300 have already secured Indian citizenship. The rest are trying — urgently, wholeheartedly — to become Indians too. They came seeking peace, and still believe in that promise. But now, faced with the threat of displacement once more, they plead to stay. "We ask for nothing," they say, "only to live here in peace."