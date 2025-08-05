Why India's Orphaned Children Aren’t Making It to Adoption

Marthi explained how some children never get the opportunity to be adopted due to logistical lapses. She said, “Children between the ages of 6 to 18 are housed in CCIs. Younger children from birth until they are six are housed in Specialised Adoption Agencies (SAAs). Now, children who, for some reason, were not processed for adoption before the age of 6 remain without evaluation when they join CCIs. Thus, not entering the adoption pool. They grow up as institutionalised children. ”



Marthi states that CCIs believe that they have done their needful by providing a child with the basic needs, so they don’t bother with looking for adoption for these children. This is where Marthi found a “general apathy” in CCIs. However, she also brings up the point that there are also hardworking CCIs who lack the awareness and understanding of the process of adoption of children and their role. There is also a lack of understanding in the DCPUs.