Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

No Waiting Period For Adopting Child With Special Needs: WCD

Home National

No Waiting Period For Adopting Child With Special Needs: WCD

The immediate placement category includes children who have been referred several times to prospective adoptive parents (PAP's) through Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System, but have not found a family.

The Hope, Joy And Challenge Of Adoption
No waiting period for those who want to adopt a special child Photographs by Tribhuvan Tiwari

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 4:08 pm

There is no waiting period for those who desire to adopt a child having special needs and also from the immediate placement category which includes mostly older children, the government said on Wednesday.

The immediate placement category includes children who have been referred several times to prospective adoptive parents (PAP's) through Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System, but have not found a family. These children are mostly above the age of five.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said while there is a long queue to adopt a normal child up to six years of age, there is no waiting period for PAPs who desire to adopt a child having special needs and a child from immediate placement category(mostly older children). According to the data shared by her, 2,991 children, including 1,698 girls, were adopted in 2021-22 while 3,142 children, including 1,856 girls, were adopted in-country in 2020-21 and 3,351 children, including 1,938 children, were adopted in 2019-20. 

Responding to another question, Irani said 76,118 Children in Need of Care and Protection(CNCP) are residing in 2,245 Child Care Institutions (CCIs) including government institutions funded under Mission Vatsalya Scheme in the country. According to information from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), there are 30,444 (29,526 for in-country adoptions and 918 for inter-country
adoptions) pending applications for adoption of orphaned, abandoned and
surrendered children. 

Tags

National Waiting Period Adopting Child Special Needs WCD Prospective Adoptive Parents
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy