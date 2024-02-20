Delhi High Court Rules Child Adoption Not A Fundamental Right

Despite the petitioners' argument that the retrospective application was arbitrary and violated Article 14 (equality before law) of the Constitution, the court dismissed the petitions, stating that there is "no right at all" to insist on the adoption of a particular child. The court emphasised that the change in eligibility criteria reflected the legislative policy and did not infringe on the PAPs' registration, still allowing consideration for adoption of special needs, hard-to-place children, or relatives' or step-children.