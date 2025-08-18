Football

Jamshedpur FC 0-2 Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 QF 3: Ruatkima Nets Brace As DHFC Book Semis Spot

Diamond Harbour delivered one of the shocks of the tournament by defeating Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on 17 August. Defender Sairuatkima starred for the Durand Cup debutants, heading in a goal off a long throw to break the deadlock in the third minute. He then doubled the lead right before the break with a volley, finishing off a counterattack by Samuel Lalmuanpuia. Jamshedpur FC pushed hard in the second half, but strong defending and stunning saves by goalkeeper Mirshad Michu sealed the win for Diamond Harbour.