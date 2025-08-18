East Bengal's David Lalhlansanga with the ball during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against Mohun Bagan.
Mohun Bagan's Apuia with the ball during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against East Bengal.
East Bengal's Hamid Ahadad runs with the ball, chased by Mohun Bagan's Apuia during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Mohun Bagan's Tom Aldred and East Bengal's Miguel Ferreira chase the ball during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
East Bengal's David Lalhlansanga runs with the ball with Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
East Bengal's Bipin Singh is challenged for the ball by Mohun Bagan's Asish Rai during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
East Bengal's Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
East Bengal's Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan players clash during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
East Bengal's Kevin Sibille heads the ball during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against Mohun Bagan.
Mohun Bagan's Pasang Dorjee Tamang challenged by East Bengal's Anwar Ali during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
East Bengal's Mohamad Rakip challenged for the ball by Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Mohun Bagan's Abhishek Singh Tekcham and East Bengal's Naorem Mahesh Singh during the Durand CUp 2025 quarter-final match.
Mohun Bagan's Pasang Dorjee Tamang challenges East Bengal's Naorem Mahesh Singh during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Mohun Bagan's Anirudh Thapa celebrates with Liston Colaco after scoring in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against East Bengal.