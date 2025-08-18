Football

Mohun Bagan 1-2 East Bengal, Durand Cup 2025 QF 4: Diamantakos Brace Sends EBFC To Semis

East Bengal edged Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in a thrilling Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on 17 August. Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos netted twice after coming on early due to Hamid Ahadad’s injury. The forward scored from the spot in the 38th minute and then doubled the advantage just after the break. Mohun Bagan fought back when Anirudh Thapa curled one in from distance in the 68th minute, but ultimately fell short as East Bengal’s resilient defence held firm to seal a semi-final spot.