SC Seeks Response Of Centre, CARA On PIL Alleging Unregulated Sex Change Surgeries

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of the counsel appearing for the petitioner, Madurai resident Gopi Shankar M, that such intersex persons, on assuming the majority, are also not recognised as voters.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and others on a PIL seeking to safeguard the interests of intersex children who undergo unregulated sex change surgeries in the country.

"Issue notice," the bench said and asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist it in hearing of the PIL.

The lawyer also said that the medical interventions for such sex change surgeries are punishable offences in other jurisdictions.

The PIL has made Union ministries of Home Affairs, Social Justice and Empowerment, Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, and Women and Child Development parties to the plea.

The Registrar General, the Census Commissioner of India and the CARA have also made parties to the plea.

