NDA Members Felicitate PM Modi For 'Successful' Execution Operation Sindoor

The NDA meeting came a couple of days before the filing of nomination for the vice president's election begins on August 7.

  • High-level parliamentary party meeting held at the Parliament House complex.

  • PM Modi felicitated by members of NDA for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

  • Five pending Bills are expected to be tabled in both Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday for the 'successful' execution of Operation Sindoor, during a high-level parliamentary party meeting held at the Parliament House complex.

The meeting, which marked the first such NDA gathering of the ongoing Monsoon Session and the second since the NDA government came in power since 2024, comes amid a political deadlock that has stalled legislative proceedings for over two weeks.

PM Modi, along with senior Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated the closed-door meeting ahead of today’s Parliament session.

Attendance had been made mandatory for all NDA MPs, as per reports.

PM Modi's address at the meeting comprised of national security issues, including the objectives and achievements of Operation Sindoor, while also preparing the party for upcoming legislative and political battles.

The government has asserted that it military attack on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 brought the neighbouring country to its knees.

A resolution was passed praising Modi's leadership and the armed forces' "unmatched courage and unwavering commitment" during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', senior leaders of the BJP and its allies joined in felicitating Modi.

So far, the Monsoon Session, which began on July 21, has seen 11 sittings without the passage of a single Bill. The ongoing disagreements, primarily fuelled by opposition demands for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, continue to dominate the proceedings.

Despite loud protests from the Opposition, the government is reportedly planning to push forward with its legislative agenda today. Five pending Bills are expected to be tabled in both Houses, setting the stage for a turbulent day in Parliament.

According to reports, discussions around the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate may also take place during the meeting, with the nomination process beginning on 7 August.

With a comfortable majority in the Electoral College, the NDA is expected to finalise its choice smoothly, although no official names have yet been confirmed.

