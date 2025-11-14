PM Modi's Bihar Victory Speech: NDA's Historic Win Signals End of 'Katta Sarkar' Era

Prime Minister hails 'Mahila-Yuva' formula as key to alliance's sweep, vows developed Bihar amid record voter turnout

PM Modi In Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves a as he arrives during the celebration of NDA victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. Photo: Ravi Choudhary
Summary
  • NDA's 185-seat lead credited to 'Mahila-Yuva' (MY) formula; 67.13% turnout hailed as democratic triumph, with voter rolls 'purified' for fair play.

  • 'Katta Sarkar' and Jungle Raj rejected forever; opposition's appeasement politics failed against NDA's development focus and worker dedication.

  • Pledges prosperous Bihar; links win to Bengal prospects via Ganga metaphor; thanks Chhathi Maiya and EC for cultural, electoral milestones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, declaring the mandate a triumph of good governance, development, and social justice. Speaking amid jubilant celebrations, Modi opened with "Jai Chhathi Maiya" and credited the people of Bihar for "creating a huge stir" with their enthusiastic participation, which saw a record 67.13% voter turnout—the highest since 1951. The NDA secured leads in 185 of the 243 seats, with BJP at 83, JD(U) at 76, and allies contributing the rest, decisively outpacing the Mahagathbandhan's 51 seats.

Modi emphasized the "MY formula" of Mahila (women) and Yuva (youth) as the driving force behind the win, contrasting it with the opposition's alleged "politics of appeasement." He asserted that the electorate had rejected the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) "Katta Sarkar" (gun-wielding government), stating, "I can say once again, it will never return in Bihar." The Prime Minister lauded NDA karyakartas (workers) for their tireless efforts in countering opposition narratives and taking the development agenda to every corner, adding, "We win hearts through hard work, and Bihar has said 'Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar'." He also highlighted the purification of voter rolls, which ensured fair participation from deprived communities, and congratulated the Election Commission for upholding democratic integrity.

Maithili Thakur Campaighns in Alinagar, in her first stint as a political candidate in Bihar assembly elections 2025 - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Maithili Thakur Set To Become Bihar's Youngest MLA

BY Outlook News Desk

In a broader outreach, Modi linked Bihar's verdict to future prospects, noting that "Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal," paving the way for BJP's anticipated success there. He reiterated the NDA's commitment to a prosperous Bihar, free from the shadows of past Maoist terror and Jungle Raj, and pledged continued focus on women's welfare and youth empowerment. The speech, delivered shortly after Modi arrived at the BJP HQ, was live-streamed on X and drew applause for its invocation of Chhathi Maiya, Bihar's revered festival deity, underscoring cultural resonance in the political narrative.

The address comes hours after vote counting concluded at 46 centers across 38 districts, involving over 4,372 tables and postal ballots, with no major irregularities reported. Modi's remarks set the tone for NDA's third consecutive term

