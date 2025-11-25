Don't Try to Play With Me: Mamata Alleges 'Political Sabotage'

The Trinamool Congress supremo, scheduled to chopper in at 12:30 pm for the event protesting the ECI's voter roll revision, was informed at 10 am that the hired aircraft "would not fly," forcing a two-hour road journey that she spun into an "impromptu public outreach." "For the last seven-eight months, I haven't used a helicopter. Everything was booked in advance, but suddenly the message came, political reasons behind it," she fumed, apologizing for the delay while claiming the mishap allowed her to connect directly with roadside crowds, turning adversity into electoral fuel.