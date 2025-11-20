Bihar’s double-engine govt will work: Amit Shah

Bihar’s double-engine government will work with renewed energy after NDA’s third consecutive victory: Amit Shah
Prime Minister Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” vision will be realized at a faster pace in Bihar
Commitment to make Bihar crime- and corruption-free while delivering basic amenities to every home
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that Bihar’s double-engine government will now work with even greater strength and energy to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat”.
Speaking at an event in Patna during his first visit to Bihar after the recent Assembly elections, Shah addressed BJP workers and leaders and said, “The people of Bihar have blessed the NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar for the third consecutive time. This double-engine government will now function with much more speed and energy than before.”
Shah highlighted the transformative work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar over the past nine years, stating that both the image and destiny of the state are changing. With the same ideology in power at the Centre and in the state, development works will gain further momentum, he added.
The Home Minister assured that the government remains committed to making Bihar free from crime and corruption and to ensuring electricity, water, roads, education, and healthcare reach every household.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, along with several senior leaders, were present at the event.