Amit Shah Accuses INDIA Bloc of Building “Infiltrator Corridor”, Says Modi Focused on Industrial and Defense Growth

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that its leaders were trying to create a “corridor for infiltrators”, in contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building an “industrial corridor”.
Addressing a rally in Sasaram, Bihar, on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the assembly elections, Shah accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav of indulging in vote bank politics through their recent “Voter Adhikar Yatra”. He claimed the march was “not for the welfare of Bihar’s poor or backward communities but to protect infiltrators”.
Highlighting the government’s focus on defence manufacturing, Shah said, “In future, if Pakistan dares to attack again, mortar shells retaliating against them will be made here in Bihar.” He also praised the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that the Congress and RJD had earlier “tried to stall” the project.
The BJP leader contrasted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s record of corruption cases with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “clean governance”, predicting that the opposition would be “wiped out in the first phase” of the polls. Shah urged voters to remain vigilant, warning that the opposition’s “symbols and character remain unchanged despite new disguises”.
Bihar registered a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections held on 6 November, the highest in the state’s electoral history, according to PTI.
The Election Commission said that 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates — 1,192 men and 122 women.
As per the latest figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the turnout marks an increase of 7.79 percentage points compared to the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections.
Of the total electorate, 1.98 crore were men and 1.76 crore women, with officials noting that women voters turned out in large numbers.
Two districts — Muzaffarpur and Samastipur — crossed the 70 per cent mark, recording 71.81 per cent and 71.74 per cent turnout respectively. Other districts with notably high voting percentages included Madhepura (69.59), Saharsa (69.38), Vaishali (68.50) and Khagaria (67.90).