Bihar Elections 2025: Modi, Shah & Rahul Rally On Nov 2 – Top 10 Updates

PM Modi slams Congress-RJD in Arrah & Nawada; Amit Shah promises flood-free Bihar; Rahul Gandhi vows equal governance in Begusarai.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar elections 2025, PM Modi Bihar rally, Amit Shah Bihar speech
People holding cutout of Prime Minister Narendra modi in a political rally in Bihar ahead of state elections. Photo: | Suresh Pandey |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of insulting Hindu traditions in Arrah rally.

  • Amit Shah promises Rs 20,000 crore food park, flood-free Bihar in Muzaffarpur.

  • Rahul Gandhi pledges equal treatment for all castes, world-class university in Begusarai.

On November 2, 2025, campaigning intensified in Bihar ahead of the third phase of assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies across key constituencies. Modi spoke in Arrah and Nawada, Shah in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur, while Gandhi campaigned in Begusarai. The day saw sharp exchanges on governance, development, and past political violence.

Key Developments:

Modi Criticizes Opposition on Faith in Arrah Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Arrah, accusing Congress and RJD leaders of disrespecting Hindu traditions, including calling the Mahakumbh "faaltu" and Chhath Mahaparv a "drama." He urged voters to punish such remarks severely.

Modi Outlines Development Vision for Bihar: At the same Arrah event, Modi described a developed Bihar as central to a developed India, focusing on industrial growth and youth employment. He expressed confidence in an NDA victory by a record margin, predicting a major defeat for "Jungle Raaj" leaders.

Modi Challenges Delhi-Based Projections: Modi told the Arrah crowd that those in Delhi making election calculations should visit Bihar to gauge public sentiment, implying opposition overconfidence.

NDA's Employment Pledge in Arrah: Modi reiterated the NDA's commitment to create one crore jobs in Bihar, presenting it as a detailed plan rather than mere rhetoric, aimed at keeping local youth employed within the state.

Related Content
Related Content

Modi References 1984 Sikh Genocide: Marking the date, Modi accused Congress of carrying out the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and promoting its perpetrators, linking it to RJD's history of appeasement and lawlessness.

Modi Addresses Farmers' Neglect in Nawada: In his second rally of the day in Nawada, Modi highlighted his government's efforts to open bank accounts for small farmers, overlooked since Independence, as part of broader agricultural support.

Shah Promises Irrigation Reforms in Vaishali: Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning in Vaishali, announced a Modi-led scheme to channel water from the Koshi, Ganga, and Gandak rivers directly to farmers' fields for better irrigation.

Shah Targets Dynasty Politics in Muzaffarpur: At a Muzaffarpur rally, Shah mocked Lalu Yadav's push for his son as chief minister and Sonia Gandhi's for her son as prime minister, asserting both positions remain with Nitish Kumar and Modi under NDA rule.

Shah Vows Flood-Free Bihar and Investments: Shah promised a flood-free Bihar if NDA wins, along with a Rs 20,000 crore mega food park in Muzaffarpur to boost local economy and employment.

Rahul Gandhi Pledges Inclusive Governance in Begusarai: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rallied in Begusarai, committing to an INDIA bloc government serving all castes equally. He criticized Modi for distracting youth with social media reels amid unemployment and promised a world-class university rivaling Nalanda.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Richa-Deepti Aim Fiery Finish|IND-W 268/5 (46)

  2. India Vs South Africa Final: Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Women's World Cup Edition

  3. Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From T20I: See Stats, Records For New Zealand

  4. India Vs Australia Match Report, 3rd T20I: IND Beat AUS By 5 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

  5. India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Rishabh Pant, Lower-Order Take Hosts To Fighting Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's Rising Unemployment Rate: Is It Economics Or Governance At Fault?

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  4. Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start