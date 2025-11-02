Bihar Elections 2025: Modi, Shah & Rahul Rally On Nov 2 – Top 10 Updates

PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of insulting Hindu traditions in Arrah rally.
Amit Shah promises Rs 20,000 crore food park, flood-free Bihar in Muzaffarpur.
Rahul Gandhi pledges equal treatment for all castes, world-class university in Begusarai.
On November 2, 2025, campaigning intensified in Bihar ahead of the third phase of assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies across key constituencies. Modi spoke in Arrah and Nawada, Shah in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur, while Gandhi campaigned in Begusarai. The day saw sharp exchanges on governance, development, and past political violence.
Key Developments:
Modi Criticizes Opposition on Faith in Arrah Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Arrah, accusing Congress and RJD leaders of disrespecting Hindu traditions, including calling the Mahakumbh "faaltu" and Chhath Mahaparv a "drama." He urged voters to punish such remarks severely.
Modi Outlines Development Vision for Bihar: At the same Arrah event, Modi described a developed Bihar as central to a developed India, focusing on industrial growth and youth employment. He expressed confidence in an NDA victory by a record margin, predicting a major defeat for "Jungle Raaj" leaders.
Modi Challenges Delhi-Based Projections: Modi told the Arrah crowd that those in Delhi making election calculations should visit Bihar to gauge public sentiment, implying opposition overconfidence.
NDA's Employment Pledge in Arrah: Modi reiterated the NDA's commitment to create one crore jobs in Bihar, presenting it as a detailed plan rather than mere rhetoric, aimed at keeping local youth employed within the state.
Modi References 1984 Sikh Genocide: Marking the date, Modi accused Congress of carrying out the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and promoting its perpetrators, linking it to RJD's history of appeasement and lawlessness.
Modi Addresses Farmers' Neglect in Nawada: In his second rally of the day in Nawada, Modi highlighted his government's efforts to open bank accounts for small farmers, overlooked since Independence, as part of broader agricultural support.
Shah Promises Irrigation Reforms in Vaishali: Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning in Vaishali, announced a Modi-led scheme to channel water from the Koshi, Ganga, and Gandak rivers directly to farmers' fields for better irrigation.
Shah Targets Dynasty Politics in Muzaffarpur: At a Muzaffarpur rally, Shah mocked Lalu Yadav's push for his son as chief minister and Sonia Gandhi's for her son as prime minister, asserting both positions remain with Nitish Kumar and Modi under NDA rule.
Shah Vows Flood-Free Bihar and Investments: Shah promised a flood-free Bihar if NDA wins, along with a Rs 20,000 crore mega food park in Muzaffarpur to boost local economy and employment.
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Inclusive Governance in Begusarai: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rallied in Begusarai, committing to an INDIA bloc government serving all castes equally. He criticized Modi for distracting youth with social media reels amid unemployment and promised a world-class university rivaling Nalanda.