Bihar Elections 2025: Modi, Shah & Rahul Rally On Nov 2 – Top 10 Updates

On November 2, 2025, campaigning intensified in Bihar ahead of the third phase of assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies across key constituencies. Modi spoke in Arrah and Nawada, Shah in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur, while Gandhi campaigned in Begusarai. The day saw sharp exchanges on governance, development, and past political violence.