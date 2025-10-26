CPI(ML) Liberation’s Manifesto Pledges Land Justice, 65% Reservation for Disadvantaged

Promises land redistribution, 65% reservation for SC/ST/OBC/EBC via caste census, and land commission for disputes.
₹2,500 monthly aid for poor, 200-unit free electricity, 10 lakh job vacancies filled, ₹800/day MGNREGA wages.
Contesting 30 seats in Mahagathbandhan, backs Yadav’s leadership, targets NDA’s social justice record for Nov 6-11 elections.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, a key Mahagathbandhan ally, released its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on Sunday, October 26, 2025, promising land justice for the landless and a 65% reservation for disadvantaged communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC).
The manifesto commits to redistributing surplus and government land to landless families, implementing a caste census to determine equitable reservations, and ensuring 65% quotas in government jobs and education for SC, ST, OBC, and EBC groups. It also pledges ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance to poor households, prioritizing women, and the creation of a land commission to address disputes and ensure fair distribution. Other promises include free electricity up to 200 units, filling 10 lakh government vacancies, and guaranteeing 200 days of MGNREGA work at ₹800 daily wages.
CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya emphasized empowering marginalized communities, accusing the NDA of neglecting social justice. The manifesto aligns with Mahagathbandhan’s broader campaign against alleged voter suppression via Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and supports Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership for the November 6-11 polls. The party is contesting 30 seats, focusing on rural and tribal belts.