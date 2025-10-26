CPI(ML) Liberation’s Manifesto Pledges Land Justice, 65% Reservation for Disadvantaged

The manifesto commits to redistributing surplus and government land to landless families, implementing a caste census to determine equitable reservations, and ensuring 65% quotas in government jobs and education for SC, ST, OBC, and EBC groups. It also pledges ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance to poor households, prioritizing women, and the creation of a land commission to address disputes and ensure fair distribution. Other promises include free electricity up to 200 units, filling 10 lakh government vacancies, and guaranteeing 200 days of MGNREGA work at ₹800 daily wages.