The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

The survey revealed that among the 13+ crore citizens, the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) made up 36.01 per cent of the population, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) about 27.12 per cent. This meant that, combined, the EBC and OBC vote bank accounts for over 63 per cent of the state’s electoral roll. Meanwhile, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) are approximately 19.65 per cent, and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) are a little under two per cent (1.68 per cent). Bihar’s General or forward castes comprise only 15.52 per cent of the voter rolls.