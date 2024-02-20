Coalition And Instability: India's Fragmented Politics Leads To Short-Lived Governments

The BJP is falling back on a grand portrayal of Rural and Urban Development. Contentious issues like the uniform civil code and BJP’s Scheme for Vanvasis have returned to the party's agenda ahead of general elections. The Prime Minister addressing the National Convention of BJP on February 18 said, “BJP is the only party, and NDA is the only alliance that aspires to make India develop by 2047.”

Referring to the upcoming elections, he further said “The country has to take a giant leap toward Viksit Bharat in the next five years asserting that BJP's return to power is the first condition for achieving all goals.”

In the convention, a resolution with the title ‘BJP - Desh Ki Asha, Vipaksh Ki Hatasha’ said, the Opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance is getting broken day by day due to their infighting and directionless leadership.