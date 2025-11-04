Why Bihar Remains Poor: Data Behind India’s Most Persistent Development Gap

Bihar’s per capital income is the lowest in India.
Nearly half of Bihar’s workforce is employed in low income agrarian work.
Bihar’s literacy rates are lower than the national average, and there is a huge difference between the literacy rates of men (over 70 per cent) and women (just 51 per cent.)
Bihar is one of the poorest states in India. Low-wage work, high dependence on agriculture, and lack of development have left the state with the lowest per capita income in the country. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s “Handbook of Statistics on Indian States”, Bihar’s 2022-23 per-capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) was ₹38,278, less than half the all-India average.
Nearly half of Bihar’s working population is employed in farming. In 2022–23, 49.6 per cent of the people work in agriculture, forestry, or fishing, and only 5.7 per cent of the state’s population works in manufacturing. Approximately 32 per cent of citizens are employed in the service sector, but government data indicate that most hold low-paying jobs in the informal economy. With labour concentrated in low-productivity work, many households remain poor.
