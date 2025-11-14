Bihar’s Development: Myth or Reality? And Who’s It Really For?

Today, November 14, 2025, as counting concludes for the Bihar Assembly elections, the question that hangs over the state is deceptively simple: what does “development” mean in Bihar, and who is it really for? The state went to the polls for all 243 seats, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders repeatedly emphasising development in their campaigns, even as Bihar continues to face entrenched economic and social challenges that shape both political strategy and public expectation.