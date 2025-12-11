Personality Rights In India: How Celebrities Protect Their Image And Identity

At its core, personality rights in India can be divided into two broad categories: the right to privacy and the right to publicity. The right to privacy, recognised by the Supreme Court in K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India (2017), provides individuals with a fundamental safeguard under Article 21 of the Constitution. It protects personal and private aspects of life from unauthorised intrusion. However, when it comes to commercial exploitation or use of one’s identity, privacy alone is insufficient. That is where the concept of the right to publicity comes in, a right that has been more closely associated with celebrities or public figures who derive commercial value from their persona.