Judicial Backlog: 90 Thousand Cases Pending in SC, Almost 5 Crore In District Courts

Over 63 lakh cases remain pending in the High Courts, and more than 4.84 crore in District and Subordinate Courts; while delays stem from multiple factors including infructuous litigation, absconding accused and procedural hurdles.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court hearing
Supreme Court of India | Illustration by Saahil for Outlook India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India’s courts continue to face a heavy backlog, with nearly 90,900 pending cases in the Supreme Court, over 63 lakh in the High Courts, and more than 4.84 crore in District and Subordinate Courts.

  • The Government is implementing Phase-III of the e-Courts Project worth Rs 7,210 crore, with significant expenditure already released and over 3.81 crore hearings conducted via video conferencing.

  • Judicial vacancies have been addressed with the appointment of 72 Supreme Court judges and 1,156 High Court judges between 2014 and 2025, alongside 819 Additional Judges being made permanent.

India’s Supreme Court has 90,897 pending cases, while the High Courts and District and Subordinate Courts’ pending cases stand at 63,63,406 and 4,84,57,343 respectively, the Minister of Law and Justice told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 

Various reasons have been enlisted for the delay; from infructuous litigation, parties not interested, accused absconding, to a stay from various courts. Other reasons include awaiting documents, bringing parties on record, difficulty in securing presence of important witnesses to obstructions in execution of decree.

Answering to what steps have been taken for speedy trial of pending cases, the government said that it is implementing the Phase-III of e-Courts Project with an outlay of Rs 7,210 crore over four years.

Expenditure under the project reached Rs 768.25 crore in 2023–24 and Rs 1,029.11 crore in 2024–25, while Rs  907.97 crore has been released in the current financial year.

Related Content
Related Content
Illustration: Champak Bhattacharjee - null
The Waiting Room: India’s Broken Justice System And The Victims It Devours | Mumbai Train Blast

BY Avantika Mehta

More than 3.81 crore hearings have been conducted through video conferencing, and live-streaming facilities are now operational in 11 High Courts. The network of e-Sewa Kendras has also expanded to 1,987 centres across High Courts and District Courts.

The Government also stated that vacancies have been filled in the Supreme Court and High Courts. Between May 1, 2014 and November 26, 2025, a total of 72 judges were appointed to the Supreme Court. During the same period, the High Courts saw the appointment of 1,156 new judges, while 819 Additional Judges were made permanent.

Fast Track Courts have been set up to handle cases involving heinous crimes and those concerning senior citizens, women, and children. 

The letter by the retired judges is titled "Need to safeguard judiciary from unwarranted pressures" - PTI
Retired Judges Write To CJI 'Certain Factions' Trying To Undermine Judiciary: 'Calculated Pressure...'

BY Outlook News Desk

In addition, 10 Special Courts are functional across nine States and Union Territories to expedite criminal cases involving elected MPs and MLAs. As of September 30, 2025, 773 Fast Track Special Courts, including 400 exclusive POCSO courts, are operational in 29 States and Union Territories under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme aimed at ensuring the disposal of pending cases related to rape and POCSO offences.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND Eye Victory Over SA

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  4. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  5. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Pakistan: Punjab Assembly Seeks Political Ban On Imran Khan And PTI

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. Rising Meningitis Threat: CDC Warns of Surge In Rare And Deadly Meningococcal Disease Cases Across the U.S.

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms