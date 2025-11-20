Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai: Rumours Of Nitish Kumar's Political Decline Appear To Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

The rupture caused by such an upheaval also led to an outpouring of violence and the subversion of the rule of law, which ultimately translated and even amplified into the Jungle Raj narrative, something that refuses to fade even after two decades. Nitish Kumar has managed to bring about a change conducive enough for both the baagh and the bakri to drink water from the same pond. These socio-political and political-economic changes, which are also status quoist in nature, have, in turn, paved the way for the nine-time chief minister to stake a claim to be the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of Bihar politics.