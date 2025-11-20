‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

Perhaps the most alarming category in the ADR data concerns crimes against women. In a state where violence against women remains an urgent social crisis, the fact that six NDA MLAs face such allegations is impossible to ignore. According to the report, three BJP MLAs, two JD(U) MLAs and one LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA have cases that fall into this category — including offences such as assault on women, harassment, domestic cruelty and violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act.