Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

In their book Witch Hunts: Culture, Patriarchy and Structural Transformation, they analysed the factors leading to witch hunts. The first factor is cultural, in the form of a belief that some humans (primarily women) acquire supernatural powers and use those powers to cause harm to others. The harm may be material, such as poor crops or the death of animals, or it may be caused by disease. In fact, disease, particularly unexplained disease, is the immediate provocation for accusations of witchcraft. As Helen Macdonald points out in her book Witchcraft Accusations in Central India: The Fragmented Urn, in the 19th century, when cholera was a mysterious and deadly infection, women were often accused of being ‘cholera witches’. During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there have been reports of women accused of being ‘COVID witches’. The cultural belief in the existence of witches goes along with the assumption that it is women who acquire these supernatural powers and cause evil. This is part of the struggle of men to establish their domination or patriarchal control within society. By categorising women as potential witches, they are excluded from forms of spiritual knowledge and even from participation in political affairs. They cannot own land, which must be inherited in the patrilineal line.