Jharkhand: Disabled Woman Injured After Hot Oil Poured On Her For Resisting Molestation

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Giridih district when two men allegedly attempted to molest a physically disabled woman running a fast food outlet.
They attacked her with hot oil after she resisted.
Police have arrested one of the accused, Uday Choudhary, while a search is on for the second accused, Manish Choudhary, who is absconding.
The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday in the Mufassil police station area, they said.
“Two men arrived at her food joint and tried to molest her. As she resisted, they took the hot cooking oil kept nearby and poured it on her,” a police officer said.
The 30-year-old woman suffered burn injuries to her left hand and feet and is undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, the officer added.
A search operation is under way to trace Manish, they said. Uday was produced before a court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody.