BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where

Within two weeks since the announcement of the high-octane Lok Sabha election results, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Partyy (BJP) has started gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir later this year.
BJP announces poll in-charges
For Maharashtra, the BJP has picked two Union Ministers. While Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed the in-charge, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will play the role of the co-in-charge.
For Haryana, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the in-charge. He will be assisted by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the in-charge for Jharkhand while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the co-incharge.
For Jammu and Kashmir, the poll preparations will be overviewed by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.
BJP in Maharashtra
Amongst all the upcoming Assembly elections, all eyes will particularly be on Maharashtra not only because it is the second-largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats, but more importantly due to the fact that BJP will contesting the Assembly elections with an entirely new coalition.
BJP in Maharashtra is currently allied with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is facing off against the Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) coalition.
BJP in Haryana
In Haryana BJP is expected to face little hardship a little as its tally got halved to five in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.
In another crucial development, the BJP replaced Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
BJP in Jharkhand
In Jharkahnd, both ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has and Assam CM the Himanta Biswa Sarma are likely to come in handy as the BJP is trying to oust the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government.
BJP in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir ia waiting eagerly for its first Assembly polls since 2014 and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
The BJP did not contest this year's Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir and won both seats in Jammu.