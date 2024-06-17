National

BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where

As the in-charges and co-incharges of the Assembly polls awaited in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir later this year, the BJP has picked several important names including union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Within two weeks since the announcement of the high-octane Lok Sabha election results, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Partyy (BJP) has started gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls scheduled in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir later this year.

BJP announces poll in-charges

  • For Maharashtra, the BJP has picked two Union Ministers. While Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed the in-charge, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will play the role of the co-in-charge.

  • For Haryana, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the in-charge. He will be assisted by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. 

  • Newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the in-charge for Jharkhand while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be the co-incharge.

  • For Jammu and Kashmir, the poll preparations will be overviewed by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy. 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar | - Getty Images
‘Thank You Prime Minister’: Sharad Pawar Credits Modi For MVA’s Lok Sabha Success. Here’s Why

BY Outlook Web Desk

BJP in Maharashtra

Amongst all the upcoming Assembly elections, all eyes will particularly be on Maharashtra not only because it is the second-largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats, but more importantly due to the fact that BJP will contesting the Assembly elections with an entirely new coalition.

BJP in Maharashtra is currently allied with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is facing off against the Congress-Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)-NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) coalition.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar - null
Taking Control Of Maharashtra Is My Endeavour; NCP (SP) Must Win Assembly Polls For That: Pawar

BY PTI

BJP in Haryana

In Haryana BJP is expected to face little hardship a little as its tally got halved to five in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In another crucial development, the BJP replaced Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Nayab Saini takes oath as Haryana CM - PTI
Haryana News: New CM Nayab Singh Saini Wins Floor Test, Khattar Resigns As Karnal MLA; Suspense Over Dy CM

BY Outlook Web Desk

BJP in Jharkhand

In Jharkahnd, both ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has and Assam CM the Himanta Biswa Sarma are likely to come in handy as the BJP is trying to oust the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government.

BJP in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir ia waiting eagerly for its first Assembly polls since 2014 and the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The BJP did not contest this year's Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir and won both seats in Jammu.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  2. Day In Pics: June 17, 2024
  3. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  4. Newly Elected MP Ramvir Bidhuri Requests BJP Chief To Relieve Him Of LoP Post In Delhi Assembly
  5. BJP Gears Up For State Polls, Names In-Charges For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkand An J&K | Know Who Is Placed Where
Entertainment News
  1. Angelina Jolie Gets Elegant Design Of Tiny Bird As A Tattoo
  2. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Was First Brought Into Bollywood Because Of Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta
  3. Alia Bhatt Leaves Internet In Awe With Unseen Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha
  4. 'Bhairava Anthem' From 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Diljit Dosanjh Ignite The Screens With Their Energy And Swag
  5. ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Hiram Kasten Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Says Austria Must Believe In Hopes Of France Upset
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  3. Rory McIlroy's US Open Misses Will Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life, Says Nick Faldo
  4. Euro 2024: Marcus Rashford Did Not Deserve England Spot, Says Erik Ten Hag
  5. Le Mans 24 Hours: Ferrari Wins After An Intense Battle With Toyota - In Pics
World News
  1. North Korea Says Russian President Putin Will Arrive In The North On Tuesday
  2. Are You A Parent? This Is How You Can Help Your Kid Overcome Bedtime Anxiety
  3. ‘Heat Dome’ Set To Strike NYC; Follow These Experts' Advice to Stay Cool And Prevent Heat Illness
  4. 'Making Fun Of Short People': Walmart's New Cart Design Draws Criticism From Shoppers
  5. Israeli Officials Say Netanyahu Has Dissolved The War Cabinet After Key Partner Bolted Government
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal: 9 Dead As Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjungha Express; Signal Jump Likely Cause | Key Points
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  4. Chinese Coast Guard Says Philippines 'Responsible' For Supply Ship's Collision With Chinese Vessel In South China Sea
  5. Kanchanjungha Express Accident LIVE: 9 Dead, Railway Min At Site; Signal Was Defective, Says Railway Source
  6. Neeraj Chopra In Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games: Athletes, Events, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know
  7. Breaking News June 17: Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Manipur Situation; Putin To Visit North Korea Tomorrow
  8. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s