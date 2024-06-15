‘Thank You Prime Minister’: Sharad Pawar Credits Modi For MVA’s Lok Sabha Success. Here’s Why

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Prithviraj Chavan, held a joint press conference in Mumbai on Saturday to celebrate their victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the MVA won in areas where the PM held rallies and roadshows.
“Wherever the Prime Minister's roadshow and rally took place, we won. That is why I consider it my duty to thank the prime minister… We thank PM Narendra Modi for making the political atmosphere conducive for the MVA,” said Sharad Pawar at the press conference.
The MVA alliance won a significant number of seats in Maharashtra, dealing a blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP secured only nine seats in the state, compared to 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The Election Commission of India data showed that the NDA failed to gain victory in the majority of the seats where Modi campaigned. Modi held multiple public meetings and a road show in as many as 18 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray thanked the citizen groups and several YouTube channels for their contributions during the recently concluded elections.
"What was the narrative used by Modi? What about the Mangalsutra narrative? Was it right?," Uddhav Thackeray asked in response to the BJP's allegation that a fake narrative was used by the MVA against the ruling party in the elections.
Thackeray also said, "Those who left me will not be taken back in the the party.