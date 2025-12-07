Maharashtra Council Set For Leader Of Opposition

Chairman Ram Shinde receives formal nomination for LoP in the council, vacant since July, stakeholder consultations to guide final decision.
Party nominates Satej Patil, leveraging its eight seats in the 78-member house, following September meeting with Shinde.
MVA demands appointments in both houses ahead of winter session, highlighting democratic concerns over delays.
Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde announced on that he has received a formal proposal to appoint a Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the upper house, a position that has remained vacant since July following the end of the previous incumbent's term. Speaking to reporters after a council session, Shinde stated that consultations with relevant stakeholders, including opposition party leaders, are underway to finalize the decision, emphasizing the need for consensus to ensure smooth legislative functioning.
The development comes amid ongoing demands from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the prompt filling of LoP posts in both houses of the state legislature. Congress, which holds the largest number of seats in the council with eight members compared to Shiv Sena (UBT)'s six, has staked a strong claim for the role, nominating senior MLC Satej Patil based on his experience and seniority. A Congress delegation, including leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Vijay Wadettiwar, met Shinde in September to press the claim, submitting a formal letter urging immediate action.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray reiterated calls for LoP appointments across both the assembly and council during a press interaction on December 6, warning that delays undermine democratic processes. The party had previously nominated Bhaskar Jadhav for the assembly LoP post, while Patil's candidacy in the council aligns with internal MVA discussions on power-sharing. Under council rules, the LoP position requires a party or alliance to command at least 10% of the 78 seats, a threshold the opposition has approached through coordination.