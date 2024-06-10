Split Personality: How Maharashtra Shaped The Nation's Electoral Mood

With the huge success that it has got, the MVA now has to retain its popularity and stick together, keeping aside its individual ambitions at times if it has to give a tough fight to the BJP-led Mahayuti. The internal dynamic within the Mahayuti is also likely to play out interestingly in the coming months. Unlike the perception that Shinde’s career would depend on the BJP’s whims and fancies, the BJP now needs Shinde and his Sena more than before if we see the electoral numbers. Similarly, Ajit Pawar, with his poor performance, is likely to lose his clout in the alliance. It will be interesting to see if the leaders who defected with Shinde and Pawar stick around with the alliance or switch sides again, seeing the MVA’s growing prospects and popularity. Whatever the electorate’s mandate in these elections, it is clear that the voter in Maharashtra makes mature choices.