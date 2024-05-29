Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends protest after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Government accepts all demands at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi, on January 27, 2024 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar via Getty Images)

Maratha Quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends protest after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Government accepts all demands at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi, on January 27, 2024 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar via Getty Images)