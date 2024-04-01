Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity

Shiv Sena won 18 seats in Lok Sabha and 124 seats in the assembly elections, while the BJP won 23 seats and 152 seats, respectively. The BJP and Sena clashed over agreement on the CM’s post. “All these years, the BJP was a junior party to the Shiv Sena which had more power and influence in the state. But after Modi came to power, the BJP’s aspirations became bigger and it was no longer ready to play second fiddle to the Sena,” says Sanjay Patil, a research scholar on politics and elections at the Mumbai University. “The only way ahead for it was to finish the influence of Shiv Sena and the NCP, the two main regional parties of Maharashtra were its main hurdles.”