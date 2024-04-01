Ideological Flip-flops: Tracing TMC's Journey Through The Corridors Of Power

Going from one end of the spectrum to the other has been integral to the TMC’s journey. In 2003, Banerjee, famously and controversially, certified the RSS as “true patriots” at an RSS event in New Delhi. She was possibly responding to the adulation BJP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj had just showered on her by calling her ‘Shakshat Maa Durga”, or an embodiment of goddess Durga. She believed the RSS and the BJP could be her only true ally as they would never join hands with the Left.