Left, Right & Centre: Tracing JMM's Journey And Its Vision Of Tribal Emancipation

So, the journey of the JMM that started with the socialist struggle for land soon turned out to be a fight for a separate state and rights to Jal, Jungle and Jameen. Though in the first decade after the formation of the state, it took a rightist turn for some time with its coalition with the BJP, it gradually fell back on its secular allies and plied on identity politics. This turn—from the Left to the Right to the Centre—captures the overall journey of the JMM. However, the words of Kalpana Soren perhaps depict it the best: “The JMM was born from the coordination of socialism and leftist ideology” but is moving forward to incorporate all—the marginalised of the society.”