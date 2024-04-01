Maverick Politician: How Lalu Led RJD To Political Relevance

Experts believe that Tejashwi Yadav’s outreach beyond the RJD’s core vote bank and youth will help the party increase its base. “Ever since he took over the party command, Tejashwi has been trying to make the RJD a party of all. The unprecedented performance of the RJD and other partners of the Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections is proof that he has succeeded to some extent in breaking the shackles. But to what extent the other caste groups, especially the upper castes and the EBCs, come closer to the party will be seen in the coming days,” Awanish Kumar, assistant professor, Azim Premji University (Bengaluru) and keen observer of politics of Bihar, says. “He also went beyond caste by popularising the discourse of jobs for youth and we have seen the impact of this in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. His discourse went beyond the state. This will further help the party to increase its vote base,” he added.