Philippines President Marcos Jr. Receives Ceremonial Welcome In India

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. of the Philippines received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, on Tuesday. The event marked the formal commencement of his state visit to the country.
According to PTI, upon his arrival at the presidential palace, President Marcos Jr. was greeted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The visiting leader, accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and a high-level delegation, had arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day official visit.
Today, the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan included a Guard of Honour for the Philippine President. Several high-ranking Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, were in attendance to welcome President Marcos Jr, reported PTI.
This visit, his first to India since assuming office, is aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations. Over the course of his stay, President Marcos Jr. is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi and participate in a number of engagements.
Reportedly, prior to the formal welcome, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had a courtesy call on President Marcos Jr. on Monday evening, setting a positive tone for the diplomatic discussions ahead.
This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.