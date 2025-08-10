Rajnath Singh: Indian Economy Is Dynamic And Dashing

The Defense Minister praised India's economy as a major global power amid the high tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump who previously called India a "dead" economy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh |
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. At the launch of BEML’s ₹1,800 crore rail coach unit in MP, Rajnath Singh said India’s rapid growth will make it a major global power.

  2. He criticised US tariffs, alleging some nations want to hinder India’s rise by making its goods uncompetitive.

  3. Singh touted defence export growth, vowed strong action against terrorism, and said the project will create 5,000 jobs.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described India's economy as the world's most "dashing and dynamic" and said some people who have the attitude of "we are everyone's boss" do not like it.

These comments come after the high tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on goods imported from India after calling India a “dead” economy. 

According to PTI, Singh said that the speed with which India is moving ahead means that no power in the world can stop it from becoming a major global power, in his address after performing the bhoomi pujan of a rail coach manufacturing unit of the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

He said, “Today, if any country has a dashing and dynamic economy, it is India's economy.”' 

The defence minister, without naming anyone, said some people do not like the rapid development of India and are unable to digest it.

He added, "They think that we are everyone's boss, and how is India moving forward so fast? Many people are trying to do something, so that when things made by the hands of Indians in India go to countries of the world, they become more expensive than the things made in those countries, and they become so expensive that the people of the world do not buy them.”

In terms of the economy, India ranked eleventh in 2014.  According to Singh, India is currently ranked among the top four nations in the world in terms of its GDP.

"If any country has a rapidly growing economy, it is our India. It means that the country is moving forward and its people are also moving ahead, because if the countrymen do not move forward, India cannot move forward," he said.

According to PTI, Singh claimed that in the past, India used to purchase defence-related goods manufactured by foreigners around the world. 

"But today, many of these things are not only being made on the Indian soil, not only by the hands of Indians, and we are not only fulfilling our needs, but we are also exporting to other countries of the world. Countries of the world are buying our goods," he said.

Singh also brought up the April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. He stated India responded appropriately to Pakistan, citing the Indian military's Operation Sindoor.

"People were killed (by terrorists) after being asked to identify their religion. We cannot kill people after asking about their religion. We do not believe in murder. We do not even kill ants. We have resolved that we will kill people (terrorists) not by looking at their religion, but by looking at their deeds," he said.

Singh said that India's clear stand is that "we will not spare anyone who instigates us." Referring to the rail coach unit, the minister said it is a big gift for the Raisen and Vidisha region in MP and will provide employment to 5,000 persons.

He pointed out that Madhya Pradesh is making quick progress in its sectors after receiving an investment proposal of over Rs 30 lakh crore.

"If the leadership is excellent, development happens rapidly. I think that after a few years, people will start calling Madhya Pradesh a modern state," Singh said. When this unit is ready, the surrounding area will also develop rapidly, he added.

PTI reported, at Umaria village in Raisen district, Singh previously performed the bhoomi pujan of BEML's rail coach unit, which is expected to be constructed for Rs 1,800 crore.

According to officials, the project, which has been called BRAHMA (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing), will have an initial manufacturing capacity of 125 to 200 coaches annually, to increase that capacity to 1,100 coaches annually in five years.

At the Dussehra Ground in Obedullaganj, close to Umaria, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and other dignitaries attended the Bhoomi Pujan event. During the show, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's video message was aired.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance