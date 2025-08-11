Rajasthan High Court Extends Asaram’s Interim Bail Till August 29 on Medical Grounds

The Rajasthan High Court has extended the interim bail of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, 86, until August 29, 2025
The Rajasthan High Court has extended the interim bail of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, 86, until August 29, 2025, citing medical reasons.
The extension was granted during a hearing on August 8, when Asaram’s counsel, advocate Nishant Boda, submitted recent medical reports indicating serious health concerns. After reviewing the documents, the bench extended his temporary release.
Earlier this month, the Gujarat High Court also extended Asaram’s interim bail until August 29 on similar grounds.
In April 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted Asaram under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the rape of a 16-year-old girl at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.
In a separate case in Gujarat, Asaram was convicted in 2023 for raping another minor at his Surat ashram. This conviction added to his prison term.
Since his incarceration, Asaram has filed multiple bail applications, often on medical grounds. While permanent bail has not been granted, courts have approved short-term relief in some instances for medical treatment.
In the present case, medical reports from both government and private hospitals indicated age-related ailments requiring ongoing care.