Taylor Fritz faces Emilio Nava in an all-American first-round match at the 2025 US Open on Sunday, August 24 at 10:30 PM IST
Fritz brings experience and big-match credentials, while Nava will seek to capitalize on his youthful energy and break through
Fans can watch live streaming on JioHotstar and tune into Star Sports Network for television coverage
American Taylor Fritz goes head-to-head with fellow countryman Emilio Nava in their first Grand Slam meeting. Fritz, a former Masters champion and top-10 player, will look to leverage his vast experience to assert dominance over the talented and speedy Nava.
Fritz recorded a solid summer campaign with deep runs in Washington and Montreal, though some early exits remain a concern. Known for his powerful serve and forehand, Fritz will aim for a sharp start to his US Open journey.
On the other hand, 21-year-old Nava has steadily climbed the rankings with his defensive skill set and stamina for long rallies. This marks his main-draw debut at the US Open, representing a breakthrough opportunity to challenge the likes of Fritz on one of tennis’s biggest stages.
When and Where is the Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Match?
Taylor Fritz faces Emilio Nava in a first-round battle at the US Open 2025. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 24, at 10:30 PM IST at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on the hard court surface.
Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming
Tennis fans in India can watch Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.