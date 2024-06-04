Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra

The MVA swept five out of Mumbai’s six constituencies leaving only one seat for the BJP. The much-discussed question of who carries the legacy of real Shiv Sena in Mumbai was put to rest by the Thackeray camp with all four candidates of Sena UBT: Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central), Anmol Kirtikar (Mumbai North West), and Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), winning with comfortable margins. Veteran Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad, initially trailing behind BJP’s advocate Ujjwal Nikam, won with a slender margin of 16,000 votes. BJP’s star candidate Union Minister Piyush Goyal registered a winning margin of 352,816 votes in the Mumbai North seat against Congress’s Bhushan Patil.