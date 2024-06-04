Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: MVA Ahead In 24 Seats, Mahayuti Leads In 22

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Nitin Jairam Gadkari, who is also the Minister for Road Transport & Highways. Voting for the Nagpur parliamentary Constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP again fielded Nitin Gadkari and the Congress named Vikas Thakre.

