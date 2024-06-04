Elections

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: MVA Ahead In 24 Seats, Mahayuti Leads In 22

Counting of votes for Maharashtra's Lok Sabha constituencies is taking place today along with the seats of the rest of the states that went to polls in the seven-phased general elections 2024.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results
Baramati, Pune, Nagpur and all segments of Mumbai are among the Lok Sabha seats in focus as counting of votes takes place.

Baramati, Pune, Nagpur and all segments of Mumbai are among the Lok Sabha seats in focus as counting of votes takes place.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway. - PTI
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: INDIA Narrows Gap With NDA, Now Leading On 222 Seats

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections Results LIVE

Mahayuti leads in 4 seats out of 6. BJP's Piyush Goel leads in Mumbai North seat

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Election Result:

Mumbai Northeast Lok Sabha Election Result:

Mumbai Southcentral Lok Sabha Election Result:

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election Result:

Baramati Lok Sabha Election Result:

Nagpur Lok Sabha Election Result:

Pune Lok Sabha Election Result:

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency

Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Gopal Chinayya Shetty. Voting for Mumbai North Parliamentary Constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP fielded Piyush Goyal while the Congress named Bhushan Patil for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency.

Mumbai Northeast Lok Sabha Constituency

Mumbai Northeast Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's Manoj Kotak. Voting for Mumbai Northeast Parliamentary Constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP fielded Mihir Kotecha while the Shiv Sena (UBT) named Sanjay Dina Patil for the Mumbai Northeast Lok Sabha Constituency.

Mumbai Northwest Lok Sabha Constituency

Mumbai Northwest Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar. Voting for Mumbai Northwest Parliamentary constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, Shiv Sena fielded Ravindra Waikar and Shiv Sena (UBT) named Amol Gajanan Kirtikar for Mumbai Northwest Parliamentary constituency.

Mumbai Northcentral Lok Sabha Constituency

Mumbai Northcentral Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's Poonam Mahajan. Voting for the Mumbai Northcentral Parliamentary Constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP fielded Ujjwal Nikam, Congress named Varsha Gaikwad, AIMIM fielded Ramzan Ali Chaudhary and BSP named Ayyub Amin Hungund.

Mumbai Southcentral Lok Sabha Constituency

Mumbai Southcentral Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale. Voting for the Mumbai southcentral Parliamentary Constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Shiv Sena again fielded Rahul Shewale, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) named Anil Desai.

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency

Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant. Voting for Mumbai South parliamentary Constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Shiv Sena fielded Yamini Jadhav and the Shiv Sena (UBT) named Arvind Sawant.

Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency

Baramati Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Supriya Sule, who is also NCP breakaway faction chief Ajit Pawar's cousin.

Voting for Baramati Parliamentary constituency took place on May 7, the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha Elections 2024, NCP(SP) fielded Supriya Sule and the NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction) named Sunetra Pawar, making it a high-stakes battle.

Pune Lok Sabha Constituency

Pune Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Girish Bapat. Voting for Pune parliamentary Constituency took place on May 13, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP fielded Murlidhar Mohol and the Congress has named Ravindra Dhangekar.

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Nitin Jairam Gadkari, who is also the Minister for Road Transport & Highways. Voting for the Nagpur parliamentary Constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP again fielded Nitin Gadkari and the Congress named Vikas Thakre.

