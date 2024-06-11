The Little Red Book – Winner In 2024 Elections

It was on November 30, 1949, four days after the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wrote in the Organiser that the “worst thing about the new Constitution of Bharat is that there is nothing Bharatiya about it… there is no trace of ancient Bharatiya constitutional laws, institutions, nomenclature and phraseology in our Constitution; there is no mention of the unique constitutional development in ancient Bharat. Manu’s laws were written long before Lycurgus of Sparta or Solon of Persia. To this day, his laws enunciated in the Manusmriti excite the world’s admiration and elicit spontaneous obedience and conformity. But to our constitutional pundits, that means nothing”.