Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'

An ascetic, or Indian holy man, sits on a staircase of a temple near Ram Janambhoomi teerth, a construction hailed as a milestone achievement in Indian PM Modi’s tenure, on the eve of the Ram Navami festival in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on 16 April 2024. Photo: Getty Images

An ascetic, or Indian holy man, sits on a staircase of a temple near Ram Janambhoomi teerth, a construction hailed as a milestone achievement in Indian PM Modi’s tenure, on the eve of the Ram Navami festival in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on 16 April 2024. Photo: Getty Images